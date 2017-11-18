Saoirse Ronan to Host SNL in December

Lady Bird has been cleared for landing in Studio 8H: Saoirse Ronan will host Saturday Night Live for the first time this December.

Saoirse, who’s currently starring in the aforementioned acclaimed indie, will headline the Dec. 2 show, the network announced.

Ronan will be joined by U2, who will serve as the musical guest.

SNL is taking Nov. 25 off, following three straight weeks of new shows that featured hosts Larry David, Tiffany Haddish and Chance the Rapper.

