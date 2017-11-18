TVLine Items: HBO's Gunpowder Trailer, Grace and Frankie Return Date and More

Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington is ready to topple the monarchy in the first trailer for the upcoming HBO miniseries Gunpowder.

The Guy Fawkes-inspired thriller, which first premiered on BBC One in October, chronicles the attempt made by Fawkes and a group of provincial English Catholics (led by Harington’s Robert Catesby) to blow up the House of Lords and kill King James I, all in an effort to help restore a Catholic to the crown. Peter Mullan (Quarry), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) and Liv Tyler (The Leftovers) co-star.

The mini will air across three nights: Monday, Dec. 18 through Wednesday, Dec. 20, all at 10/9c.

* Grace and Frankie — now featuring Lisa Kudrow! — will return for Season 4 on Friday, Jan. 19. Watch the date announcement below:

Don’t mess with the best. We’re back January 19th. pic.twitter.com/xTb5mXVF8p — Grace and Frankie (@GraceandFrankie) November 17, 2017

* Real Time With Bill Maher returns with Season 16 on Friday, Jan. 19, the host announced during Friday’s Season 15 finale.

* Netflix has released a full-length trailer for Season 2 of anthology series Easy (releasing Friday, Dec. 1), featuring new cast members Aubrey Plaza (Legion), Michaela Watkins (Casual), Judy Greer (Married) and Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine):