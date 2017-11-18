Family Guy Sneak Peek: Brian Strikes Out With Kristen Bell, Things Get Gross

Spoiler alert: Brian Griffin is a horrible garbage person.

To be fair, most regular Family Guy viewers are already aware of this fact, but TVLine’s exclusive clip from Sunday’s episode (Fox, 9/8c) is going to confirm it in ways you didn’t even think possible.

Like, the least disturbing part of this preview is when Brian tries (unsuccessfully) to score a date with his co-worker at the suicide hotline. Oh, and his co-worker is voiced by Kristen Bell, which means Brian is basically attempting to desecrate a national treasure. I mean, come on!

But don’t take my word for it. Hit PLAY on the clip above to see the Griffins’ disgusting former housemate in action, then drop a comment about how gross he is.

This article was guest-edited by Glenn Quagmire