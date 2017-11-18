Dave Chappelle Netflix Special Set for NYE — Watch Stranger Things Teaser

Netflix is hoping you’ll choose to ring in 2018 with Dave Chappelle.

The streaming service has revealed that the stand-up comedian’s latest special, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, will be released on Sunday, Dec. 31 aka New Year’s Eve. (Watch Chappelle’s Stranger Things-themed announcement above.)

Equanimity marks Chappelle’s third stand-up special for Netflix in 2017. A double feature — The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium and Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits — was previously released on March 21.

Press PLAY on the teaser above, then tell us if you’re rethinking your New Year’s Eve plans to stay in and watch Chappelle’s latest stand-up release.