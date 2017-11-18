Ratings: Blindspot Dips to Series Low

NBC’s Blindspot this Friday drew 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, steady-ish in audience while dipping a tenth in the demo to a series low.

Over on ABC, Once Upon a Time (2.57 mil/0.5) was steady with its first hour, while the second dipped to 2 mil/0.4 (possibly marking series lows; I’m away from my data banks right now).

Elsewhere….

CBS | MacGyver (7.2 mil/0.9) was steady, while Hawaii Five-0 (9.1 mil/1.0) and Blue Bloods (9.1 mil/0.9) each dipped a tenth.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (3.2 mil/0.9) ticked up, while The Exorcist (1.4 mil/0.4) was flat.

THE CW | Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (680K/0.2) was flat, while Jane the Virgin (630K/0.2) dipped a tenth.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.