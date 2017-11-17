Report: Transparent Poised to Kill off Jeffrey Tambor's Maura in Season 5

A Jeffrey Tambor-less Transparent may actually happen.

In the wake of sexual harassment allegations recently levied against the Amazon series’ star, creator Jill Soloway is reportedly asking the streaming video service for enough time to write Tambor’s character Maura out of the dramedy in the upcoming fifth season, per The Hollywood Reporter. One exit option Soloway is reportedly considering? Maura’s death.

RELATEDThe Royals Creator Mark Schwahn Suspended as Star Alexandra Park Backs Up Sexual Harassment Claims

On Thursday, Tambor was accused of sexual harassment by his Transparent co-star Trace Lysette, who says that, in addition to making a comment about a sexual attack, the actor cornered her on the set in Season 2 and pressed his groin against her. Lysette called on Amazon to fire the multiple Emmy winner and “let the show go on.”

In a statement, Tambor denied that he had taken part in any predatory behavior.”I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact,” he said. “But I have never been a predator – ever.”

Earlier in November, Tambor’s former assistant Van Barnes also accused the actor of groping and making lewd comments — allegations that Tambor called “baseless” at the time. Barnes’ complaints prompted Amazon to launch an investigation that Soloway supported.