Meghan Trainor, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and More to Judge Fox's The Four

Fox is getting back in the singing competition game with help from four of the biggest names in music — even if you’ve only heard of three of them.

Meghan Trainor, Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled and record label executive Charlie Walk will serve as the judges on The Four: Battle for Stardom, which premieres Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8/7c.

Instead of narrowing down its finalists from a large crop of contestants — you know, the logical way in which other shows do it — The Four begins with four finalists who are tasked with defending their positions against other singers who arrive to challenge them. (Wait, how is that different, exactly?)

“This show is going to disrupt the world of competition television and will revolutionize the format,” Combs said in a statement. “It took the right show and network to bring me back in the game. We plan on being the best talent show out there, taking it to that next level and making history again.”

Are these judges enough to get you to tune in to Fox’s little experiment? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.