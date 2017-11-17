Ratings: S.W.A.T. Goes Fractional in Week 3, Young Sheldon Still Strong

CBS’ S.W.A.T. this Thursday drew 6.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, dipping in both measures for a second straight week since its premiere. Because someone will ask: Pure Genius at this time last season was doing 5.5 mil and a 0.9 in the time slot.

Of the Eye’s sitcom offerings, Big Bang Theory (13.2 mil/2.6), Young Sheldon (11.7 mil/2.1), Mom (8.5 mil/1.4) and Life in Pieces (6.4 mil/1.1) each dipped just a bit.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (7.5 mil/1.8) dipped a tenth, while Scandal (5 mil/1.1) and HTGAWM (3.7 mil/0.9) were steady. Versus last year’s fall finales, Grey’s and HTGAWM were respectively down 18 and 36 percent in the demo. (Scandal didn’t premiere until midseason.)

THE CW | Supernatural (1.87 mil/0.6) and Arrow (1.3 mil/0.5) were steady.

FOX | Gotham (2.66 mil/0.9) was steady, while the already-renewed The Orville (3.3 mil/0.9) tied series lows.

NBC | Thursday Night Football (10 mil/2.8) is up about 13 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

