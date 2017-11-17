Kat Dennings to Star in Hulu's Dollface

Kat Dennings is hopping from CBS to streaming for her next TV series.

The 2 Broke Girls veteran will star in Dollface, a new pilot headed to Hulu, our sister site Deadline is reporting. She’ll play a young woman who’s fresh off a breakup and looks to rekindle the female friendships she’s left behind.

Stephanie Laing (Veep, Vice Principals) will direct the pilot. Margot Robbie is onboard as a producer as well, along with her I, Tonya producers Brett Hedblom, Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan.

Dennings hasn’t been away from TV for long: She just wrapped up a six-season run as sassy diner waitress Max on CBS’ 2 Broke Girls, which received a surprise cancellation notice in May. She’s also set to star alongside John Cena in YouTube Red’s upcoming animated comedy Dallas & Robo, from the producers of BoJack Horseman. Her other recent roles include Big Mouth, Drunk History and The Newsroom.

Excited to see Kat Dennings back on the small screen? Weigh in on her new series in the comments.