After a harrowing two-week battle of the brains, Jeopardy! on Friday crowned the winner of its Tournament of Champions.

Buzzy Cohen, a 32-year-old music executive from Los Angeles — who somehow didn’t end up as a judge on Fox’s The Four — took home the $250,000 grand prize, with 26-year-old software engineer Alan Lin finishing in second place ($100,000) and 38-year-old bartender Austin Rogers placing third ($50,000).

And no one can say that Cohen didn’t fight his way to the top. Were it not for a bold Daily Double wager — he bet his entire $10,8000 — he wouldn’t have emerged the champion. “When I got it right, I knew that I was back in this competition and just did my best to get all the way home,” Cohen says.

Adds host Alex Trebek, “Of all the tournaments we have done on Jeopardy!, this year’s Tournament of Champions has been the most fun.”

