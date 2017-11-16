Ratings: SEAL Team Ends Slide, Dynasty Slips to New Audience Low

CBS’ SEAL Team ended its weeks-long slide this Wednesday by delivering 7.2 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, rising 16 percent and two tenths.

Bookending the freshman drama, Survivor (8.7 mil/1.7) and Criminal Minds (5.6 mil/1.0) were both up, with the latter rebounding from last week’s series lows.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Riverdale (1.4 mil/0.5) and Dynasty (655K/0.2) both hit season lows in audience while steady in the demo.

FOX | Empire (6.1 mil/2.0) was up, Star (3.75 mil/1.2) was flat.

ABC | The Goldbergs (5.6 mil/1.4), Speechless (4.4 mil/1.1), American Housewife (4.9 mil/1.3) and Designated Survivor (4.1 mil/0.8) each ticked up a tenth, while Modern Family (6 mil/1.7) rose 9 percent and two tenths from last week’s series lows.

NBC | The Blacklist (5.9 mil/0.9) ticked up. Leading out of a special airing of The Voice (7.7 mil/1.4), Chicago P.D. (6.4 mil/1.2) rebounded from last week’s series lows with a season high in audience while growing three tenths in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.