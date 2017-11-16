Madam Secretary Video: Sara Ramirez Makes Her Distinctive D.C. Debut

When Sara Ramirez shows up as D.C. insider Kat Sandoval in this Sunday’s Madam Secretary (CBS, 10/9c), she’s got a very important message for Téa Leoni’s Elizabeth McCord: Do as I say, not as I do.

So when Elizabeth waxes romantic about following Kat’s example and retiring from politics in order to run an avocado farm, a look of horror crosses the former political strategist’s face.

“You are doing what so many of us wanted to do for years,” Kat fangirls in the exclusive clip above, citing Dalton’s foreign policy pivot as a feather in the Secretary of State’s cap. “A lot of people worked together to make that happen,” Elizabeth notes humbly. (Don’t worry, Jay is there to be her cheerleader.)

“Stay in the game as long as you can,” Kat advises, adding that she’s happy to be retired, knowing that the country is in Secretary McCord’s hands. (But given that Ramirez recently signed on to the political drama as a series regular, we don’t think we’re being too presumptuous in guessing that the avocado farm is going to go untended in the very near future.)

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your initial thoughts on Kat Sandoval.