MacGyver Sneak Peek: Billy Baldwin Is Full of Surprises as Riley's Father

Perhaps no amount of recon work and stealthy stashing of surveillance cameras can prepare MacGyver‘s Riley for a reunion with her father, as seen in a sneak peek from this week’s episode.

In “Packing Peanuts + Fire” (airing Friday at 8/7c, CBS), Riley’s estranged father Elwood (guest star Billy Baldwin) asks to be part of her life. In the clip above, Riley seems braced for the worst, making sure their meet-up is captured on video. But will thoughts of an idyllic father/daughter bond distract her from Elwood’s arrival? And once face to face, is she ready to call him “Dad”? Press play above to watch the awkward encounter kick off.

Elsewhere in the episode: When Mac and Jack use a tablecloth and a shoe lace to “steal” a priceless painting, in order to draw an infamous fence out of hiding, they wind up getting conned out of their loot. Meanwhile, Matty sends Bozer to a spy training camp.

Want scoop on MacGyver, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.