Lopez Cancelled at TV Land

TV Land is on a killing spree.

The basic cabler has cancelled George Lopez’s semi-autobiographical comedy after two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports. What’s more, the network has also axed pop-culture commentary series Throwing Shade after just one season.

Word of both cancellations comes just one day after TV Land announced that the Melissa McCarthy-produced comedy Nobodies will be migrating to sister net Paramount Network (fka Spike TV) for Season 2, which is slated to premiere in Spring 2018.

With Lopez and Throwing Shade done, this leaves TV Land with just two original series: Younger, which has already been renewed for Season 5, and Teachers, which has been picked up for Season 3.

Will you miss either Lopez or Throwing Shade?