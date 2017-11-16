Julianne Hough to Star as Washed-Up Musician in Fox Comedy One Hit Wendy

She’s danced to music by plenty of one-hit wonders on TV — now it’s time for Julianne Hough to play one.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro has signed on to star in the single-camera comedy One Hit Wendy, which just scored a put-pilot commitment from Fox, according to our sister site Deadline. Hough will star as the titular Wendy, a washed-up singer who peaked at age 18 and now wants to help her talented niece avoid the music-industry pitfalls that doomed her own career.

Life in Pieces writer Leslie Wake Webster will pen the pilot, with chart-topping songwriter Diane Warren serving as an executive producer. Hough will serve as an EP on the project as well.

Hough may be best known from Dancing With the Stars, both as a pro dancer and a judge, but she’s also sang and acted on the small screen. She starred as Sandy in Fox’s Grease: Live last year, and appeared in episodes of Speechless and Nashville.