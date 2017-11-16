Andi Mack Sneak Peek: Buffy Makes a Surprising New Friend

Buffy has a new friend with a real, ahem, passion for card games.

Juliet Mills — who, among her extensive list of television credits, starred on NBC’s Passions from 1999 to 2008 — guest-stars in Friday’s episode of Andy Mack (Disney Channel, 8/7c) as an elderly woman Buffy visits as part of a community service program.

But as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, the two have more in common than Buffy originally assumes.

