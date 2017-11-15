Pink Hangs Upside Down, Crushes on Bon Jovi During Carpool Karaoke

It didn’t take long for Pink to get this Carpool Karaoke party started.

The multi-platinum recording artist joined James Corden for his signature Late Late Show segment on Tuesday, in support of her new album “Beautiful Trauma.” The 11-minute drive featured a career-spanning setlist that included the title track, as well as fellow hits “What About Us?,” “Get the Party Started” and “Raise Your Glass.”

Along the way, Pink shared a verse from the first-ever song she wrote as a teenager, detailed what it was like getting to meet childhood crush Jon Bon Jovi, and debated whether or not she once friend-zoned a member of N*SYNC. All was going well until she decided to prove to Corden that it was possible to sing better while hanging upside down (as she has been known to do).

Watch (or, by all means, rewatch) Pink’s Carpool Karaoke segment above, then grade it below.