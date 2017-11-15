The Librarians' Pulp Adventure-Style Poster Touts 'Big' and 'Bigger' Season 4

“Big adventures” await The Librarians, says the official key art poster for Season 4, which features Eve (Rebecca Romijn), Cassandra (Lindy Booth), Ezekiel (John Harlan Kim), Jenkins (John Larroquette) and Jacob (Christian Kane) in an homage to pulp adventure-style novels.

Premiering Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 8/7c, Season 4 of the TNT fantasy series — which also co-stars Noah Wyle — finds the Librarians facing off against Santa’s brother aka the Patron Saint of Thieves, trying to save a town plagued by Civil War ghosts, battling a casino that steals luck, enduring a Freaky Friday fiasco, and allying with a time-traveling Librarian from the past.

The team’s greatest challenge, however, will come from within the Library itself. With Charlene no longer tethered to the otherworldly institution, one Librarian and one Guardian must step up and take the mantle. Flynn and Baird seem poised to make this sacrifice, until a woman from someone’s past reveals herself to be one of the Library’s “dirty little secrets.”

Check out the poster below and tell us if you’ll be tuning in. And if you seek scoop, email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

[CLICK TO ZOOM]