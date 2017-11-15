Ratings: Law & Order True Crime Finishes Steady, Kevin Returns to Lows

NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders: Just When I Was (Probably) Running Out of Unwieldy Title Jokes ended its run on Tuesday night with 4.2 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating — ticking up week-to-week (though the This Is Us lead-out regularly adjusts down in finals. Check back later!).

Opening the Peacock’s night, The Voice (9.9 mil/2.0) and This Is Us (9.9 mil/2.6) each ticked up.

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Middle (5.6 mil/1.3) and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (2.6 mil/0.6) each ticked down, with the latter hitting and tying series lows. Everyone else was steady.

THE CW | Flash (2.5 mil/0.9) and Legends (1.55 mil/0.5) were steady.

CBS | NCIS (13 mil/1.5) and Bull (10.4 mil/1.2) were steady, while New Orleans (9.7 mil/1.1) ticked up to hit and tie season highs.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (3.9 mil/1.0), The Mick (2.1 mil/0.7) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.7 mil/0.6) were all steady.

