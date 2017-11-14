Eve Joins The Talk as New Host

The search for Aisha Tyler’s replacement on The Talk has come to an end.

CBS on Tuesday announced that Eve Jeffers Cooper (aka “Eve”) has been named a permanent host on the daytime talk show, following her stint as a guest co-host last month.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eve to the table as she brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel,” Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, Daytime Programs, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “The great success of The Talk is due to the undeniable chemistry and bond of friendship between the hosts. Eve is an accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife and stepmother who fits in seamlessly, while also adding a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

Do you think Eve is a perfect fit to host alongside Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.