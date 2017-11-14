Thanksgiving Is Coming: What Are You Grateful for This TV Season?

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, TVLine wants to know which TV treats you’ll be giving thanks for this year.

In case you don’t know the drill: Shoot an email to feedback@tvline.com (using the subject line “THANKFUL”) or use the Contact Us page to tell us exactly how your TV cup runneth over in 2017 — and don’t be shy about your small-screen love!

Did a certain show or performance make your year? Was there a storyline that captured your heart? Tell us why! For example, “I’m thankful that The Originals got one more season. I’m not ready to say goodbye to the Mikaelsons!” Or, “I’m thankful for Game of Thrones‘ epic Stark reunions. The wait was so worth it.”

We’re turning off the comments section for this post, so again — email feedback@tvline.com or use the Contact Us page and include “THANKFUL” in the subject line. Once we’ve gathered your TV shout-outs, we’ll share them in a holiday-themed photo gallery — so get your gratitude in ASAP!