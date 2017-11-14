Supergirl Photos: Kara and Mon-El Reunite — But There's a Catch

If Kara and Mon-El’s reunion in next Monday’s Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c) appears bittersweet in these newly released photos, it might be because he didn’t return alone. Supergirl Season 3 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Joining him in the D.E.O.’s infirmary is Imra Ardeen, aka Saturn Girl (played by British-born Bollywood actress Amy Jackson), who is a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes alongside Mon-El in the DC Comics. According to the official character description, Saturn Girl “uses her telekinetic ability to help those in need. She was born on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons, and arrives on Earth to help Supergirl battle one of her biggest threats.”

But back to #Karamel… Star Melissa Benoist recently teased that the former couple’s reunion is “mysterious” and very much in keeping with the “different tone” of the titular hero’s storyline this season.

Click through the gallery above (or right here for direct access), then hit the comments with your thoughts on the pair’s future.