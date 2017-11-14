Oscar Winner Jean Dujardin to Star in ABC Drama Pilot The French Detective

ABC is putting a French twist on the standard cop procedural.

Oscar winner Jean Dujardin (The Artist) has signed on to star in The French Detective, a light-hearted crime drama that has earned a put-pilot commitment from ABC, our sister site Variety is reporting. Dujardin will play Luc Moncrief, a Parisian detective who joins the NYPD and solves crimes with his blue-collar female partner.

The French Detective is based on the Luc Moncrief mystery novels by bestselling author James Patterson, whose book Zoo was adapted into a CBS series that recently ended a three-season run. Plus, acclaimed director Luc Besson (The Professional, The Fifth Element) will direct the series, making his television debut.

Dujardin won the Oscar for Best Actor for his lead role in the 2011 silent film The Artist. Since then, he’s appeared in films like The Wolf of Wall Street and The Monuments Men, but The French Detective would be his first U.S. television role, if it makes it to series.