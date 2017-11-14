Ratings: Man With a Plan Returns Down, The Gifted Dips to New Lows

Season 2 of CBS’ Man With a Plan came off the bench on Monday night to deliver 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, down from both its May finale (5.7 mil/1.1) and its Season 1 average (6.3 mil/1.2).

Opening the Eye’s night, Kevin Can Wait (6.1 mil/1.2) was steady. Leading out of Man With a Plan, Superior Donuts (5 mil/0.9) ticked down, while 9JKL (4.4 mil/0.8) and Scorpion (4.7 mil/0.8) held steady in the demo — though the latter dipped to an all-time audience low.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Lucifer (3.6 mil/1.0) held steady with an entertainingly innovative episode, while The Gifted‘s wholly unremarkable Episode 7 (2.97 mil/0.9) ticked down to new lows.

THE CW | Supergirl (1.86 mil/0.5) held steady again, while Valor (980K/0.2) dipped.

NBC | The Voice (9.5 mil/1.9) was down just a tenth, The Brave (5.1 mil/1.0) was steady.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, DWTS (10.1 mil/1.5) is currently up while The Good Doctor (10.5 mil/1.9) is steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.