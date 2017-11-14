TVLine Items: Coldplay Singer Gets Modern, a Frozen Reunion and More

Phil Dunphy might have been thisclose to scoring free Coldplay tickets.

The band’s frontman Chris Martin will guest-star as himself during an upcoming episode of Modern Family, in which it is revealed that Phil had an “embarrassing health issue” while trying to sell a house to the singer, EW.com reports.

The half-hour, titled “Brushes With Celebrity,” airs Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9/8c on ABC.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Frozen stars Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell will perform the song “When We’re Together” (from the featurette Olaf’s Frozen Adventure) during the ABC special The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, airing Thursday, Nov. 30 at 9 pm.

* The special Taraji’s White Hot Holidays will air on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 8 pm on Fox, followed by Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas, hosted by Steve Harvey, at 9 pm.

* The series premiere of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will be made available to FX+ subscribers beginning Friday, Jan. 12, five days ahead of its debut on FX. The commercial-free on demand service FX+ is currently available via Comcast Xfinity TV and Cox Contour.

* USA Network has given a series order to the drama American Rust, which explores the rise and fall of a crime-riddled Pennsylvania community as seen through the eyes of a sheriff with a history of violence. The show is based on the novel by author Philipp Meyer, who co-wrote the pilot alongside The Son‘s Brian McGreevy and Lee Shipman.

* black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross will host the 2017 American Music Awards, airing live on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 pm ET on ABC.