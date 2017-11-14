American Crime Story: Versace Trailer: High Fashion Meets True Crime in Bloody, Glamorous First Footage

True-crime fans and fashionistas, prepare to feast your eyes: We have our first official footage from American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

FX debuted the trailer for the new season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology — which you can watch above — during Tuesday’s season finale of American Horror Story: Cult. In it, we meet iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace, played by Edgar Ramirez, along with serial killer Andrew Cunanan, played by Glee alum Darren Criss, who famously shot Versace dead on his Miami doorstep in 1997. (We see footage of the chaos after the crime — and cops struggling to pronounce “Versace.”)

As Gianni’s life partner Antonio D’Amico (Ricky Martin) mourns his death, Gianni’s sister Donatella Versace (Penelope Cruz) vows to preserve his legacy: “I will not allow that man, that nobody, to kill my brother twice.” Plus, we get a glimpse of Cunanan’s life as a deceitful hustler, wrapping duct tape around a client’s head like something out of American Horror Story. Cunanan eventually confronts Versace (perhaps only in his mind), telling him: “You’re not better than me. We’re the same. The only difference is that you got lucky.”

Need to see more? You’ll have to wait until next year: Versace premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10/9c on FX.

Press PLAY above for your first look at Versace, and then hit the comments and tell us: Will you watch?