Ratings: Family Guy Eyes Season Highs, Wisdom of the Crowd Slips 27%

With an NFL postgame lead-in, Fox’s The Simpsons this Sunday delivered 4.8 million total viewers and a 1/9 demo rating, surging 66 and 46 percent wek-to-week and leading all non-sports fare for the night.

The Simpsons saw its second-best numbers of the young season, while Family Guy (3.1 mil/1.4) rose to tie its season highs. Ghosted (3.3 mil/1.3) drew its best numbers since Oct. 8, while Last Man on Earth (2.2 mil/0.9) ticked up.

Over on ABC, both Toy Box (2.3 mil/0.5) and AFV (5.2 mil/1.0) ticked up to season highs, while Shark Tank‘s double pump (4.2 mil/0.9, 3.6 mil/0.8) was on par with last week’s.

CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd (6.8 mil/0.8) dropped 14 and 27 percent — tying its smallest audience yet while drawing its second-lowest rating. NCIS: LA (7.7 mil/0.9) and Madam Secretary (6.6 mil/0.6) were steady.

NBC Sunday Night Football (13.6 mil/4.2) ticked up from last week’s season-low fast nationals.

