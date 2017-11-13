Fuller House Season 3B Gets December Premiere Date — Watch Announcement

You might want to save a few extra spots at the Christmas dinner table — the Fullers (and the Tanners… and the Gibblers) are on their way.

Fuller House will return for the second half of its third season on Dec. 22, the Netflix comedy announced Monday on social media. Watch Candace Cameron Bure reveal the official premiere date below:

Candace is here with some BIG news to help those mid-season blues! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/2pk8IoOhE2 — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) November 13, 2017

As you may recall from TVLine’s recap, the first half of Fuller‘s second season ended with D.J. unknowingly professing her love to Steve while en route to his wedding with C.J. To complicate matters further, Matt told Stephanie that he’s planning on proposing to D.J. while they’re in Japan for Steve’s wedding — you know, assuming they make it there in one piece.

Your hopes for Fuller House‘s surprisingly dramatic cliffhanger? Drop ’em in a comment below.