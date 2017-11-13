New Arrowverse Crossover Promo Teases Explosive Wedding, Evil Ollie?

Here comes the… boom.

The latest promo for The CW’s upcoming four-show, two-night Arrowverse crossover event suggests that things will go kablooey before The Flash‘s Barry and Iris can say “I do”-y.

Also glimpsed during the teaser for “Crisis on Earth-X” are what appears to be Green Arrow arch enemy Prometheus, perhaps an Evil Oliver (or ours, undercover Captain Kirk-style), and a slow-mo superhero squad walk, with Supergirl‘s Alex this time hanging with the cool kids.

The crossover kicks off with Supergirl and a special airing of Arrow on Monday, Nov. 27, starting at 8/7c, and concluded with The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 8 pm.

