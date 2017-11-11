Last Man on Earth Video: Fatherhood Gives Birth to Tandy's 'Newest' Song

Avert your eyes if you don’t want to know the sex of Tandy and Carol’s firstborn, who makes his (or her!) debut in TVLine’s exclusive first look at Sunday’s Last Man on Earth (Fox, 9:30/8:30c).

In the episode “Double Cheeseburger,” Carol gives birth to an adorable baby girl, who’s revealed in the following sneak peek(aboo). The new mom is in the midst of telling her daughter the story of a noodle that needs to “take a high dive off his own expectations” when Tandy wanders in with an acoustic guitar and a new, yet oddly familiar song.

And for those worried fatherhood will change Tandy, fear not! For as much the song is about “a new world view and a new responsibility,” it’s also very much about farts. There’s more reason to worry about Carol, who seems to be experiencing some alarming side effects following childbirth.

Rock out to the clip above, then drop a comment and tell us if you’ll be tuning in to welcome Tandy and Carol’s adorable bundle of joy into the world.