SNL Calls Out 'Sex Monsters' Louis C.K. and Roy Moore on Weekend Update

Saturday Night Live this weekend did not stay quiet on the subject of Louis C.K.‘s sexual misconduct.

It’s well documented by now that C.K. has admitted to several instances of sexual misconduct alleged by five women in The New York Times, who say that he masturbated in front of them without their consent. During Weekend Update, Colin Jost briefly addressed the C.K. controversy, as well as Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of engaging in sexual relationships with high school-aged girls.

“Well, it’s a good weekend to stay inside, since it’s 20 degrees and everyone you’ve ever heard of is a sex monster,” Colin Jost said, as a graphic above his shoulder featured C.K., Moore, Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein. He later alleged that Moore didn’t need to say that he was guilty, and that “his naughty little cowboy outfit does it for him.

“He looks like a guy who shows up at Westworld and says, ‘Hey, can someone show me where the middle school is?'” Jost continued. “What’s next? The guy that always jokes about masturbating isn’t masturbating?” And right on cue appeared a picture of C.K.

The C.K. controversy was also alluded to twice earlier in the broadcast. First, in a Moore-centric cold open, Vice President Mike Pence alleged that even he even had heard about the comedian’s sexual misconduct. Later during the monologue, host Tiffany Haddish said, “Fellas, I got a tip for you all… If you got your ‘thang thang’ out, and she’s got all her clothes on, you’re wrong. You’re in the wrong!“

