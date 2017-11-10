Louis C.K. Netflix Stand-Up Special Canceled Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Netflix is the latest company to distance itself from Louis C.K., following a string of sexual misconduct accusations made against the comedian.

C.K. in February signed on to do two stand-up specials for the streaming service, the first of which aired in April. The second will no longer be filmed, our sister site Deadline reports.

“The allegations made by several women in The New York Times about Louis C.K.’s behavior are disturbing,” a spokesperson for Netflix said in a statement. “Louis’s unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand up special, as had been planned.”

In response to the Times story, HBO on Thursday announced that it was pulling all of C.K.’s specials — as well as his comedy series Lucky Louie — from its streaming and on-demand services. He’s also no longer participating in the cable channel’s upcoming Night of Too Many Stars comedy benefit. FX, meanwhile, is reviewing the situation before taking action.