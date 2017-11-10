Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Ticks Up With Episode 300, S.W.A.T. Dips in Week 2

The 300th episode of a little show called Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday night drew 8.1 million total viewers and a 1.9 rating, ticking up 10 percent (to its largest audience since Feb. 9) and a tenth in the demo.

TVLine readers gave the milestone hour an average grade of “A-.”

Leading out of that, Scandal (5 mil/1.1) and HTGAWM (3.7 mil/0.9) were flat.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Big Bang Theory (13.6 mil/2.7), Young Sheldon (12.3 mil/2.2) and Life in Pieces (6.6 mil.1.2) were steady and Mom (8.8 mil/1.5) ticked up, but S.W.A.T. (6.6 mil/1.0) dipped a tenth in Week 2.

FOX | Gotham (2.7 mil/0.9) and The Orville (3.66 mil/1.0) were steady.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.74 mil/0.6) and Arrow (1.33 mil/0.5) were steady.

NBC | Thursday Night Football coverage (8.8 mil/2.5) is up 9 and 14 percent from the fast nationals for CBS’ final 2017 telecast.

