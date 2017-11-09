On a scale from one to ten, we’re giving this Motown medley an Eleven.

James Corden on Wednesday ditched the carpool lane for an in-studio performance with the cast of Stranger Things, forming late-night’s funkiest supergroup The Upside-Downs. The Late Late Show host was joined by TVLine’s Performer of the Week Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp on a crowd-pleasing selection of R&B classics, including Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” The Temptations’ “My Girl” and The Four Tops’ “Reach Out I’ll Be There.”

RELATEDStranger Things Season 2 Recaps

The performance was preceded by a Behind the Music-esque documentary about the “humble beginnings” of The Upside-Downs, and the Netflix audition that nearly tore them apart forever. (You haven’t lived until you’ve seen Corden dressed up to play the part of Hawkins’ most beloved Eggo enthusiast.)

Press PLAY on the Late Late Show clip above, then tell us if you’d pay for a front-row seat to see The Upside-Downs.