Star Wars, High School Musical TV Series Being Developed for Disney's Upcoming Streaming Service

In crafting new projects for its still-untitled streaming service, launching in 2019, Disney is looking to some of its most popular film franchises for inspiration.

During a phone call with investors on Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that a live-action Star Wars TV series is in the works for the service, as well as shows based on Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. movies and Disney Channel’s High School Musical trilogy. (A fourth HSM movie is already in the works for Disney Channel.)

The live-action Star Wars series news comes on the same day that Disney announced a new Star Wars film trilogy, detached from the original Luke Skywalker saga and to be written and directed by The Last Jedi‘s Rian Johnson.

Iger told reporters that Disney plans to produce at least four original movies per year for the streaming service, in addition to exclusive TV projects.

And how much will this streaming service cost subscribers? Iger said he expects the monthly fee to be “substantially below” the $10.99 charged by Netflix. The service will initially have considerably less content than Netflix, and “the price will reflect that.”

