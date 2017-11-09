The Orville Sneak Peek: Ed Gets a Blast From Kelly's Adulterous, Blue Past

You’d have to be living under a Horta to not know that The Orville‘s Ed walked out on wife Kelly after catching her canoodling with a blue alien lover. And in tonight’s episode (Fox, 9/8c), the Band-Aid on that seminal betrayal is ripped off anew, as seen in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek.

In “Cupid’s Dagger,” the ninth of this season’s 13 episodes, The Orville is called to mediate a peace treaty between two warring cultures, but tensions run high when a familiar face boards the ship — Darulio, the aforementioned Retepsian that Kelly (Adrianne Palicki) once bedded.

Press play above to watch Ed (Seth MacFarlane) process this blast from their past (save for one brief interruption that raises a good point about starship elevators).

Elsewhere in the episode: Yaphit (voiced by Norm Macdonald) declares his love for Dr. Finn (Penny Johnson Jerald) — with surprising results.

Airing Thursdays at 9 pm, The Orville was recently renewed for a second season.

Want scoop on The Orville, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.