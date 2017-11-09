The Brave: James Tupper Set for Arc Opposite Wife Anne Heche

It’s the (sorta) Men in Trees revival we always wanted but were afraid to ask for: James Tupper is reteaming with his sometime leading lady (and real-life wife) Anne Heche via an arc on her freshman NBC drama The Brave, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Tupper will play Alex Hoffman, a brilliant CIA field officer who in the past formed a partnership of opportunity with Heche’s Patricia as they rose through the ranks together. The two reconnect after years apart when Hoffman finds himself at the center of a crisis that threatens global security.

In addition to their work on ABC’s late, underrated Men in Trees, Tupper and Heche more recently played a married couple in Syfy’s post-apocalyptic summer series Aftermath. Tupper’s TV credits also include Revenge, Grey’s Anatomy and Big Little Lies.

The Brave airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.