Doctor Who: BBC Releases First Photo of Jodie Whittaker's Time Lord

It’s the dawn of a new era for Doctor Who.

BBC America on Thursday released a new promotional image for the upcoming Season 11, featuring Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker fully costumed and ready to take the TARDIS on many a timey-wimey adventure.

Whittaker is succeeding Peter Capaldi, who is set to make his final appearance as Twelve in this December’s Christmas special. Joining her are recently announced series regulars Bradley Walsh (Law & Order: UK) as Graham, Tosin Cole (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Ryan and Mandip Gill (Hollyoaks) as Yasmin — though none of them are present in the photo below. Additionally, Sharon D. Clarke (Holby City) is joining the series in an unspecified “returning role.”

Doctor Who Season 11 is said to consist of ten 50-minute episodes debuting in Fall 2018, beginning with a “feature-length” premiere.

Feast your eyes on the new Doctor Who promotional image below, then tell us if you’re looking forward to meeting the new Time Lord.