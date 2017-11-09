Ratings: Criminal Minds, Chicago P.D. Go Fractional; Empire Returns Steady

CBS’ Criminal Minds returned from its World Series Game 7 preemption to 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to mark series lows seven weeks into its new, later time slot.

Opening the Eye’s Wednesday line-up, Survivor (7.7 mil/1.6) was steady while SEAL Team (6.2 mil/0.9) dipped to new lows.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Returning from their World Series break, Empire (5.4 mil/1.8) dipped to a new audience low but was steady in the demo, while Star (3.8 mil/1.2) ticked down.

ABC | The CMA Awards (14.3 mil/3.2) easily led the night on both counts, improving on last year’s show (which went up against the World Series) and hitting a three-year viewership high.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.5 mil/0.5) dipped a tenth while Dynasty (720K/0.2) was flat.

NBC | The Blacklist (5 mil/0.9) was steady in the demo, while SVU (4.9 mil/1.1) and Chicago PD (5.1 mil/0.9) slipped one and two tenths, respectively.

