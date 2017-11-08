TLC to Host Trading Spaces Reunion: Watch Paige Davis & Co. Look Back Ahead of the Show's 2018 Return

Before TLC’s iconic home-makeover series Trading Spaces returns for Round 2 in 2018, the original team is reuniting for a game of Where Are They Now.

RELATEDTrading Spaces Returning to TLC

Paige Davis, who is returning to host Trading Spaces 2.0, will appear alongside Amy Wynn Pastor, Carter Oosterhouse, Doug Wilson, Frank Bielec, Genevieve Gorder, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Laurie Smith, Ty Pennington and Vern Yip in a catch-up special airing this spring (exact date TBD), hosted by Lisa Joyner of TLC’s Long Lost Family.

As seen in the preview clip above, the original cast members will reminisce about their favorite room transformations, as well as the show’s impact on pop culture. The special will also introduce viewers to the new members of the Trading Spaces family: Brett Tutor, Joanie Dodd, John Gidding, Kahi Lee and Sabrina Soto.

But don’t feel too unaccomplished by everything that the Trading Spaces team has been up to in recent years. Frank Bielec (aka my new personal hero) ends the video by saying, “Since you last saw me, I have been doing as little as possible… followed by a nap.”

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below: Will you tune into the new Trading Spaces?