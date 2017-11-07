Teachers Premiere Sneak Peek: Ms. Bennigan Mourns the Loss of 'Hot Dad'

TV Land’s Teachers is returning on a somber note.

In TVLine’s exclusive clip from Tuesday’s midseason premiere (10/9c), Ms. Bennigan enters the teacher’s lounge with a grim announcement: She’s officially in mourning over “Hot Dad.”

But before you start weeping at his grave, “Hot Dad” isn’t dead — he’s just getting back together with his wife. As always, Ms. Snap is waiting in the wings with a (somewhat) helpful solution, while Deb… is of no use to anyone. (Ugh, Deb.)

Hit PLAY on the clip above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you be watching Teachers tonight?