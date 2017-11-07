Kevin Spacey Cut From CBS' Upcoming Carol Burnett Show Anniversary Special

The fallout from the allegations swirling around Kevin Spacey continues: CBS is cutting the actor’s appearance from an upcoming Carol Burnett Show anniversary special, according to our sister site Variety.

In the special celebrating the 50th anniversary of the beloved variety show, taped last month in Los Angeles and set to air on Dec. 3, Spacey performed a musical number with Carol Burnett, Kristin Chenoweth and Bernadette Peters. Spacey will no longer be featured at all in the special, though parts of that musical number may still make it to air.

Spacey was fired from his Netflix series House of Cards last week in response to multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault directed at the actor, including several from House of Cards crew members. The Emmy-winning drama is reportedly planning to write out Spacey’s character, former President Frank Underwood, for its sixth and final season.

NBC’s This Is Us even had to change its plans due to the Spacey scandal: A mention of the actor was removed from last Tuesday’s episode “in light of recent events.”