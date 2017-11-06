The Mick Sneak Peek: Mickey and Alba Dip Into Ben's Meds, Madness Ensues

Mickey and Alba are in rare form in Tuesday’s episode of The Mick (Fox, 9/8c) — and that’s not a compliment.

In TVLine’s exclusive clip from the aptly titled “The Invention,” the ladies conspire to help Ben win a science competition at school. But where could two grown women find the inspiration to invent something worthy of winning a contest for children? Why, Ben’s medication, of course!

“Not to be a hypocrite or anything, but these meds are the real McCoy,” exclaims a jittery Mickey. “I am feeling noice.”

Adds Alba, “My brain feels like the internet!”

Hit PLAY on the preview clip above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on The Mick below.