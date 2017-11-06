Ratings: Sunday Night Football Tackles Season Lows, CBS Dramas Rebound

NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage this week delivered 11.7 million total viewers and a 4.0 demo rating, down 7 percent from last week’s World Series-impaired fast nationals to mark season lows.

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Toy Box (2.4 mil/0.4) and AFV (4.4 mil/0.9) were steady, while this week’s double dip of Shark Tank (averaging 3.7 mil/0.8) was down a tenth in the demo.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to NFL overrun, Wisdom of the Crowd (8 mil/1.1), NCIS: LA (7.8 mil/0.9) and Madam Secretary (5.7 mil/0.7) and all up from last week’s series lows.

FOX | Bob’s Burgers (3.8 mil/1.6) is currently up; The Simpsons (2.9 mil/1.3), Ghosted (2.5 mil/1.0) and Family Guy (2.3 mil/1.0) are down; and Last Man on Earth (1.9 mil/0.8) is steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.