Veronica Mars' Brad Bufanda Dead at 34

Brad Bufanda, best known to TV audiences for his recurring role as Felix Toombs on Veronica Mars, died Wednesday.

Bufanda committed suicide after jumping from a building, according to our sister site Deadline. He was 34 years old.

Bufanda appeared in a total of 10 Veronica Mars episodes. Creator Rob Thomas on Friday said he was “heartbroken” to hear of Bufanda’s passing:

I'm heartbroken to hear of Brad Bufanda's passing. He did great work on Veronica Mars. My heart goes out to his family. — Rob Thomas (@RobThomas) November 3, 2017

Ahead of booking Veronica Mars, Bufanda’s TV credits included mainly one-off guest spots, appearing on Roseanne, CSI: Miami, Boston Public, Malcolm In the Middle and Even Stevens. He also was in a handful of Days of Our Lives episodes. In 2007, he became a series regular on the Cinemax series Co-Ed Confidential, which ended in 2010.

Bufanda’s film credits included the 2004 Hillary Duff/Chad Michael Murray rom-com A Cinderella Story.