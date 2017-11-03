Tonight Show Taping Cancelled Due to Jimmy Fallon Family Emergency

There will be no thank-you notes to close out the week, as NBC has cancelled Friday’s taping of The Tonight Show.

According to our sister site Deadline, this evening’s taping was called off so host Jimmy Fallon can be with his ailing mother, who is currently hospitalized. No further details are known at this time.

RELATEDJeremy Piven Interview Scrapped by Late Show After Harassment Claims

Friday’s episode was scheduled to include guests Saoirse Ronan, Julian Edelman and Clive Davis, and a performance by Wiz Khalifa featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Instead, NBC will air a repeat featuring Madonna and musical guests Camila Cabello and Young Thug.

Fallon’s 11:35 pm competitor Jimmy Kimmel also took some unexpected time off this week when it was revealed that the ABC late-night host was at home with his infant son Billy, who came down with a cold shortly before scheduled open-heart surgery. To accommodate, ABC installed guest hosts in Kimmel’s place, including Shaquille O’Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence.