The Hecks are sticking around for a little while longer.

ABC has ordered two additional episodes of The Middle‘s ninth and final season, TVLine has learned, bringing its total episode count to 24.

The long-running comedy, which airs at 8/7c on Tuesdays, will broadcast its 200th episode on Dec. 5.

Are you enjoying your final season with the Heck family? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.