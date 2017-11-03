Ray Donovan's Paula Malcomson Joins Syfy's Superman Prequel Krypton

Ray Donovan‘s dearly departed wife has booked a super follow-up project, with Paula Malcomson signing on for a role in Syfy’s highly anticipated Krypton.

The Superman prequel series, premiering in 2018, follows Kal-El’s grandfather (played by Cameron Cuffe) as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Malcomson is set to appear in a guest-starring capacity as Charys, the matriarch of House El, our sister site Deadline reports.

In addition, Da Vinci’s Demons vet Blake Ritson has been cast in the series regular role of Brainiac, an advanced alien android that possesses great intelligence and becomes one of Superman’s most dangerous foes.

Krypton marks Malcomson’s first stateside gig since exiting Showtime’s fixer drama after five seasons. She is also set to star in the upcoming BBC miniseries Come Home, alongside The Leftovers‘ Christopher Eccleston.

Does Malcomson’s casting pique your interest in Syfy’s Superman prequel? Sound off below.