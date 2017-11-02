Ratings: World Series Draws 25 Million Viewers With Astros' Game 7 Win

Fox’s coverage of the Houston Astros’ first-ever World Series championship win — a 5-1 Game 7 victory against the Dodgers of Los Angeles — delivered at least 24.7 million total viewers on Wednesday night (per fast nationals), marking the second most-watched Fall Classic finale in six years (trailing only 2016’s Cubs/Indians thriller, which drew 40 million).

To go with that preliminary audience number, the final game scored a 7.0 demo rating in fast nationals. Check back this evening for the finals!

TVLine readers gave the World Series an average grade of… J/K, we didn’t run a poll.

Opposite the World Series….

ABC | The Goldbergs (4.9 mil/1.2), Speechless (3.9 mil/0.9) and Modern Family (5.5 mil/1.2) all slipped two tenths in the demo, with at least the latter hitting all-time audience and demo lows. American Housewife (4.5 mil/1.2) dipped a tenth while Designated Survivor (4 mil/0.7) held steady.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.58)/0.6) and Dynasty (760K/0.2) were steady in the demo.

CBS | Survivor (7.5 mil/1.5) dipped 8 percent and two tenths.

NBC | The Blacklist (5.1 mil/0.8) held steady.

