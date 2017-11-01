World Series 2017: Astros Beat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to Claim First-Ever Title

It’s official: The 2017 World Series champions are the Houston Astros, who won 5-1 in the decisive Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the first championship in franchise history Wednesday evening.

The Fox-broadcast game became necessary after the Dodgers tied the best-of-seven series with a 3-1 win in Game 6 against the Astros Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tuesday’s Game 6 drew an audience of 20.2 million total viewers. Earlier Wednesday, competing networks rejiggered their schedules in order not to compete with the World Series finisher’s likely ratings repeat. NBC swapped out new episodes of Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D., replacing them with reruns; CBS benched new installments of SEAL Team and Criminal Minds, instead airing back-to-back repeats of SEAL Team.

Last year’s 10-inning Game 7 of the World Series between the Cubs and Indians delivered 40.05 million total viewers, making it the most-watched MLB game in 25 years.

Astros fans, where you at? And what did you think of the series on the whole? Hit the comments and let us know!